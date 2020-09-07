Creek Fire: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties

FRESNO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the Creek Fire, which has spread to more than 45,000 acres and caused evacuations in mountain communities.The declaration will help the state quickly deploy additional resources to assist in fighting the fire and keeping people and structures safe.The governor has also declared the state of emergency for San Bernardino County due to the El Dorado Fire and for San Diego County due to the Valley Fire.The Creek Fire is located near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek and Huntington Lake. The flames have also spread towards the San Joaquin River and jumped into Madera County on the other side of the river.Thousands of structures are threatened.Over Saturday and early Sunday, more than 200 people trapped by the flames were rescued by local agencies and the National Guard using resources on land and air - including Blackhawk choppers and a Chinook.Some 800 firefighters are battling the fire, which exploded in size due to the heat, winds and dry brush, and is still at 0% containment.The Valley Fire, a fast-moving brush fire in southern California's San Diego County, has scorched 4,000 acres in the Japatul Valley area, and prompted evacuations for some residents.The El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County, exploded to 7,050 acres Sunday near Yucaipa, sending many residents in the area fleeing from their homes under mandatory evacuation orders.