Crenshaw District mural depicting Black Panther movement figures is defaced with swastikas

The mural depicting influential African American figures in the Crenshaw District has been vandalized with swastikas.

By ABC7.com staff
CRENSHAW DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Crenshaw District mural depicting influential African American figures has been vandalized with swastikas.

Part of the "Our Mighty Contribution" mural, located on Crenshaw Boulevard and Westmont Avenue, was defaced with white swastikas painted over the paintings of four Black Panther movement figures.

The curator of the mural said it is the first time the mural has been defaced in its 18 years of existence. Its artist, Enkone, said he's going to fix it immediately.

There was no immediate word on any possible suspects.
