7 injured after police chase ends in multi-car crash in Crenshaw District area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Seven people were injured after a police chase ended in a multi-car crash, where one vehicle overturned in front of a home in the Crenshaw District area, according to authorities.

Fire crews responded about 4:15 p.m. Monday to the 3600 block of South Potomac Avenue near Obama Boulevard regarding a multiple-vehicle traffic collision, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

At least two vehicles had severe front-end damage, and another car was flipped upside down against a house.

All seven occupants sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, according to authorities.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene.