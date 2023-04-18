In Crestline and Lake Arrowhead, roads are clear, much of the snow has melted and residents are glad to see visitors starting to return.

As snow melts, Crestline and other mountain communities recover from rough winter

CRESTLINE, Calif. (KABC) -- It has been several weeks now since a blizzard swept through Southern California, leaving mountain communities isolated and buried in snow.

Now in Crestline and Lake Arrowhead, roads are clear, much of the snow has melted and residents are glad to see visitors starting to return.

"We're seeing people from on the mountain and down the mountain coming up," said Mary Whisner of Arrowbear. "I think we're ready for summer."

Crestline's main market, Goodwin & Son's, was severely damaged as snow caved in the roof. The hope is that it will reopen next spring.

In the meantime, the store will soon start taking online orders from local residents. They'll fill the orders from another store and deliver the groceries within 24 hours.

In Crestline, businesses are open as well. In fact, if you're looking for a weekend getaway, places are starting to fill up so book soon.

"Everybody's coming up to enjoy the snow and it's nice to be able to drive again," said Mikey Jacona. "We don't have a grocery store sadly but we can at least drive up to Lake Arrowhead to go to Stater Bros. and get our groceries and what not."

Many residents are glad the heavy winter is behind them, with more snow in one season than most locals can recall.

Now it's spring and some optimism is returning.

"People are more hopeful right now," said one local resident. "The weather is turning and everything is OK, everything seems better."