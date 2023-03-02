The Goodwin and Sons Market in Crestline will need to undergo major repairs after its roof collapsed under the heavy piles of snow

Roof of Crestline grocery market collapses due to heavy amounts of snow, crushing everything inside

CRESTLINE, Calif. (KABC) -- In another shocking scene of devastation due to the recent winter storms in Southern California, AIR7HD has captured aerial footage of the roof collapse at Goodwin and Sons Market in Crestline.

Product from inside the store could be seen from the chopper after the market's roof completely collapsed, crushing all the food the store had inside.

The only part of the building left intact is the market's entrance.

No one was inside the store at the time of the collapse.

The owners said they were hoping to be able to help out fellow residents who have been stuck in their homes due to the large amount of snow the area has received, but now they willl be unable to do so.

San Bernardino County is currently under a state of emergency due to the number of residents still trapped in the snow.

Instead of aiding trapped residents, the Goodwin and Sons Market in Crestline will have to undergo a major repair effort.