Firefighters battle 4-alarm fire at vacant Santa Ana church

Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a vacant Santa Ana church early Thursday morning.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a vacant Santa Ana church early Thursday morning.

The fire erupted at around 2:45 a.m. in the 100 block of East Santa Ana Boulevard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Officials later confirmed the church was vacant.

No injuries were immediately reported and it was not known what caused the blaze.

OCFA said firefighters were in defensive operation.

Video showed plumes of smoke billowing over the area.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
