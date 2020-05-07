Firefighters battle 4-alarm fire at vacant Santa Ana church

Looks like Santa Ana is on fire. Stay safe out there and remember to wear a mask while outdoors folks. pic.twitter.com/FSzcuQmIvj — calistani (@calistani) May 7, 2020

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a vacant Santa Ana church early Thursday morning.The fire erupted at around 2:45 a.m. in the 100 block of East Santa Ana Boulevard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.Officials later confirmed the church was vacant.No injuries were immediately reported and it was not known what caused the blaze.OCFA said firefighters were in defensive operation.Video showed plumes of smoke billowing over the area.