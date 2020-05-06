Crews knock down South LA pallet fire after evacuations ordered

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters extinguished flames coming from a pallet yard in South Los Angeles that forced residents of nearby homes to evacuate Tuesday night.Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East 57th Street just before 11 p.m. and encountered massive flames coming from the pallet yard.The Los Angeles Fire Department said an unknown number of nearby homes were exposed to the fire and were being evacuated.Firefighters described the pallet yard as being 300-foot-by-500-foot in size. The blaze engulfed a metal clad building and threatened at least one residential structure, according to LAFD.Downed power lines presented an additional hazard for crews as they moved into defensive mode.More than 100 firefighters were battled the fire.A knockdown was reported shortly after midnight Wednesday. No injuries have been reported so far.