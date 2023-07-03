Vandal sought after cutting down wooden cross at Santiago Retreat Center in OC's Silverado Canyon

A vandal was being sought after using a chainsaw to cut down a 14-foot-wooden cross at a Christian retreat center in Orange County's Silverado Canyon, authorities said.

SILVERADO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- A vandal was being sought after using a chainsaw to cut down a 14-foot-wooden cross at a Christian retreat center in Orange County's Silverado Canyon, authorities said.

The cross was found destroyed on July 29 at the Santiago Retreat Center in Silverado Canyon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The cross had been dedicated during a retreat last month.

Investigators are looking into the matter as a possible hate crime, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson told the OC Register.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds.

"We will replace the cross, of course," Mark McElrath, executive director of Santiago Retreat Center, said in a statement. "Friends of Santiago are already sending donations for a new cross-and for scholarships for children and youth who cannot afford to attend camp this summer."

Father Glenn Baaten, the center's chaplain, said: "We are praying for the soul of this person who cut down our cross. Redemption, because of Christ's blood on the cross, is available to all. The Bible also says in Romans 3:23, 'For all have sinned and do need the glory of God.' Forgiveness and redemption from God was extended to the thief next to Jesus on the cross-and it's also extended to this person who visited last night."

No description of the suspect was available.