Crowd roughs up security guards at Paul Walker sideshow in West Covina

A revved-up tribute to late actor Paul Walker in West Covina got out of hand as two mall security guards and their vehicle got roughed up by the boisterous crowd.Video recorded at the scene shows hundreds of people showing up at the parking lot of the West Covina Plaza.Witnesses say cars at the sideshow were spinning out and doing donuts in the parking lot in honor of what would have been the "Fast and the Furious" actor's birthday. Walker died in a car crash in 2013 at age 40.Some security guards got into a scuffle with members of the crowd and video shows damage to their vehicle, including a cracked windshield.West Covina police confirm they are investigating the incident as felony vandalism and assault and battery to the two security officers.The West Covina Police Department asks anyone with information to call (626)939-8688.