Coronavirus

End of the buffet? Cruise lines are considering major changes because of the novel coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cruise vacations have been canceled because of the novel coronavirus. When they resume, things could look a whole lot different, including the buffet.

In an interview with CruiseRadio.net, Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said buffets could be closed, at least for a while. In a separate interview, with Travel Pulse, Bayley said eventually cruises will have modified buffets that could include staff members serving food to passengers.

Other cruise lines are considering similar changes. They could also reduce the numbers of passengers to promote social distancing.

Cruise lines are still working on plans to resume trips as shelter-at-home orders ease around the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvacationcoronavirusu.s. & worldcruise shipcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Garcetti opens coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium
COVID updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Little shop of horrors isn't going anywhere
Bike delivery service is on a roll in Long Beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Garcetti opens coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium
LA County to consider plan to let certain cities reopen faster
White woman in NYC calls police on black man over dog leash
'Dangerous' suspect wanted in murder of woman in Upland
Arleta household shattered after COVID-19 kills 2 family members
IE reopens places of worship after new rules released
California to allow shopping at retail stores to resume
Show More
Free dry cleaning in Sherman Oaks for those with upcoming interviews
Orange County to begin posting COVID-19 recovery data
Suspect arrested after posting racist flyers on Bay Area homes, officials say
Apparent burglar shot, killed after breaking into Hesperia home
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News