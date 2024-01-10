LA Councilwoman Padilla seeks to align city ordinance with state law on cruising events

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- City Councilwoman Imelda Padilla Tuesday introduced a motion seeking to align city law with state law in regard to vehicle cruising events.

On Jan. 1, Assembly Bill 436 went into effect, repealing the prohibition of cruising events across the state. Additionally, AB 436 removed a provision that barred a common modification made to cars, allowing vehicles to ride low to the ground, called "low riding."

According to Padilla's office, in celebration of the state law, a cruise night occurred on Jan. 6 at Van Nuys Boulevard between Oxnard Street and Burbank Boulevard.

However, the Los Angeles Police Department's Van Nuys Division communicated to the event organizers that all vehicle code violations and L.A. city codes were still enforceable, and that night street events require event permits approved by the city.

A parade of classic lowriders slowly cruised down Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles on New Year's Day as drivers celebrated the beginning of a new chapter for the California car scene.

L.A. city code defines cruising as "the driving of a motor vehicle two or more times within a six-hour period, in a particular direction."

"Cruising has been known to be part of many multicultural communities, and is seen as a way of artistic expression, popularized by Chicano/Latino communities and vehicle enthusiasts in general," the motion reads. "The confusion between the state's messaging and the LAPD's understanding of the law has created unnecessary inconveniences to local communities."

If approved by council, the city attorney, in consultation with LAPD officials and the Department of Transportation, would be instructed to report back on how the city's codes can match state law on cruising.

Padilla's motion also noted that an educational piece should be included to inform residents about any necessary city procedures, such as permits or noise rules, that may apply to cruisers and cruising events.