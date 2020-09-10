Education

CSU system to continue with online instruction next term, chancellor says

CSU campuses will continue with classes taught mostly online during the next academic term beginning in January.
By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The 23 California State University campuses will continue with classes taught mostly online during the next academic term beginning in January, the system's chancellor said Thursday.

Chancellor Timothy White said the decision to keep students off campus "is the only responsible one available to us at this time."

The decision helps protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff during the coronavirus pandemic while allowing students to continue moving forward in their education, he said. It also means reduced student populations in on-campus housing.

The CSU campuses are already on distance learning during the current fall semester and those protocols will remain in place in January.

Campuses are expected to publish their course offerings for the next semester within the next few weeks.

The CSU system, headquartered in Long Beach, has 482,000 students and 53,000 faculty and staff members, and awards more than 127,000 degrees every year.
