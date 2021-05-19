Man on bike sought for groping woman near Cal State Northridge campus

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students at Cal State Northridge are being warned about a man who is being sought by police for groping a woman near campus.

The university Department of Police Services released a photo of a man in a black hooded sweatshirt riding a bike and said the incident happened around 5 p.m. near Lassen Street and Zelzah Avenue.

Authorities say the man approached a woman on the black bike, "touched the victim on her buttocks" and took off.

They say the incident is part of an ongoing investigation after two similar incidents happened in the same area back in February.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CSUN Department of Police Services at (818) 677-2111.

