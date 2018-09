A Cal State Northridge student athlete was in court Thursday on charges of sexual assaults on three women.Davis Moreno-Jaime, 19, is accused of rape, false imprisonment, and sexual battery.Moreno-Jaime played soccer at CSUN.The university has suspended him.Police say he is behind multiple assaults dating back to April of last year. They are urging any additional victims to come forward.The case was continued to Oct 2.