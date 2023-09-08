Circle K worker shot and killed in Cudahy; search for suspect underway

A convenience store worker was shot and killed early Friday morning in Cudahy, and a search for the shooter is now underway.

The owner of the store told Eyewitness News they believe this may have been an attempted robbery.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the Circle K store and gas station on Clara Street and Wilcox Avenue. When deputies with the East Los Angeles Station arrived, they found the worker, who has not been identified, with several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The owner of the store told Eyewitness News they believe this may have been an attempted robbery.

The sheriff's department said a black sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting, though details on a make and model of the vehicle weren't available.

A description of the driver was also not available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.