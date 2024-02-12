Investigation underway after 1 killed in shooting outside Cudahy school

One person was shot to death and another was injured outside Ellen Ochoa Learning Center in Cudahy overnight.

CUDAHY, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a person was killed and another was injured in a shooting next to a school in Cudahy overnight.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday on Live Oak Street, right outside the Ellen Ochoa Learning Center.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the victim who died at the scene was only described as a male. However, several people who did not wish to go on camera told Eyewitness News he was 14 years old. That has not not been confirmed.

A second person was also found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There were two other shootings overnight in Bell and the nearby community of Florence. Detectives say all three shootings are in the early stages of the investigation and there is no indication that they are connected. But they aren't ruling out the possibility.

Authorities also stressed that there is no connection between the Cudahy shooting and the school. Still, some parents expressed frustration Monday morning because they say they weren't notified about the deadly incident.

"I wasn't even aware. I was coming to the front and parents were like 'there's a dead body, go that side'... I'm like what?," said parent Carla Lopez. "We didn't get a message, a phone call until like 8 in the morning."

The school remained open Monday, but students were directed to enter the campus through Wilcox or Crafton avenues.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined and authorities have not released a description of any suspects.