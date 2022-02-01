A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Cudahy Tuesday morning

CUDAHY, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck about a mile south of Cudahy in Los Angeles County just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the USGS.

The quake had a depth of about nine miles, USGS reported. Shaking was felt throughout the L.A. region.

"I am close to the Cudahy area and felt it very strongly," said Twitter user Hollywood Argyle. "Plus heard the rumbling noise from the quake."

"I felt it in Lakewood California," said Tommy Seeman on Facebook.

"It was a good jolt in Commerce. Made the office building move," said Mark on Twitter.



"I felt in Compton too," added Helen Pal on Facebook.

"Yup, felt it real good at LAC+USC," Dannatte Mejia said.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

This is a developing story

