A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Cudahy Tuesday morning

The quake had a depth of about nine miles, USGS reported. Shaking was felt throughout the L.A. region.
"I am close to the Cudahy area and felt it very strongly," said Twitter user Hollywood Argyle. "Plus heard the rumbling noise from the quake."
"I felt it in Lakewood California," said Tommy Seeman on Facebook.
"It was a good jolt in Commerce. Made the office building move," said Mark on Twitter.
A small M3.3 in Cudahy. Probably felt around much of LA basin. Quite deep at 14km. pic.twitter.com/NndIfTnTbE— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) February 1, 2022
"I felt in Compton too," added Helen Pal on Facebook.
"Yup, felt it real good at LAC+USC," Dannatte Mejia said.
There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.
