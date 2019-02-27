Culver City missing baby: Infant's parents charged in connection with his death

The parents of a missing and presumed dead baby deny they killed their child even as authorities search for the body in a Corona landfill.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- The parents of a missing boy from Culver City have been charged in connection with the death of the infant, whose body was allegedly placed in a suitcase and dumped in the trash, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced the charges Wednesday. Adam Manson and Kiana Williams were each charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death. The two are slated to be arraigned sometime Wednesday.

MORE: In jailhouse interview, Culver City parents deny killing baby

Manson and Williams were staying in a South Los Angeles motel with their son baby son Jacsun on Dec. 31, 2018. The district attorney's office said the two were using drugs and later found their baby was dead.

The pair allegedly put the boy's body in a suitcase and discarded it in a trash dumpster, the DA's office said. The child's body has not yet been found.

Culver City police said the boy's body may have been dumped near the Crenshaw Mall. Investigators on Monday searched the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona, where they believe Jacsun's body may have ended up. It's sure to be a painstakingly slow process trying to find the child's remains inside a landfill that processes 70,000 tons of trash every week.

MORE: Police searching for baby's remains in Corona landfill

Jacsun was reported missing on Jan. 25, but he was last seen on New Year's Eve with the parents in a PT Cruiser.

Police say that car ended up being stolen from a homeless transitional housing facility in Culver City, where they were living at the time. Jacsun's parents were arrested a few days later, but there was no sign of the baby.

If convicted, the two face a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison.

The case remains under investigation.
