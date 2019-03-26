Culver City PD resumes search of baby Jacsun Manson's body at landfill

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5206557" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Court documents are revealing chilling details about the final moments of 6-month old Jacsun Manson, whose body was allegedly dumped in the trash by his parents in Culver City.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Culver City Police Department on Tuesday resumed its search at a landfill, looking for the remains of little Jacsun Manson.Jacsun's parents, Adam Manson and Kiana Williams, confessed they are "chronic methamphetamine and marijuana users" and were staying at a Los Angeles motel when they woke up on New Year's Eve to the 6-month-old dead.The pair placed his body in a suitcase and then dumped it.What could be critical in prosecuting the couple, they said they never called police, "out of fear that they would be arrested for Jacsun's death."They told detectives they rented the room for a second night and continued to smoke meth.Kiana Williams recalls details about how she wrapped the lifeless body."Blue 'onesie' pajamas that had red accents on the cuffs...a gray blanket..a black trash bag... a pillow case...a black Adidas duffel bag," then placing the bundle in a rolling suitcase.The parents have been charged with felony child endangerment resulting in death.If Jacsun's remains are found, an autopsy could reveal details to support additional charges.