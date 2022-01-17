Education

Culver City Unified schools closed this week amid omicron surge

The Culver City Unified School District has announced that all classes have been canceled this week due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a message to parents, district officials cited the "ongoing rapid spread of the Omicron variant'' in opting to cancel three days worth of classes. District classes were previously canceled Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday, and Tuesday was a pre-planned "non-pupil'' day.

Classes will now be canceled Wednesday through Friday as well.

"This cancellation is in effect for all CCUSD programs, including the Office of Child Development, K-12 schools and Culver City Adult School,''

according to the district.

Officials said the three canceled days "will be made up at a date to be determined later.''
