Education

Culver City Unified students return to school after COVID-19 surge cancels classes

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Culver City Unified resumes classes after COVID-19 surge

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Students in the Culver City Unified School District returned to the classroom Monday after classes were canceled last week due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a message to parents last week, district officials cited the "ongoing rapid spread of the Omicron variant'' in opting to cancel three more days of classes. District classes were previously canceled Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday, and Tuesday was a pre-planned "non-pupil'' day.

Officials said the three canceled days "will be made up at a date to be determined later.''

This comes as the Los Angeles Unified School District made changes to its face mask guidelines. Starting Monday, students will be required to wear "well-fitted, non-cloth masks with a nose wire" at all times, including outdoors.

EMBED More News Videos

The district said it will prohibit students from wearing cloth masks as the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.



Higher grade masks will be made available to students upon request, the district said.

The shift away from cloth masks was prompted by guidance from Los Angeles County health authorities, said Shannon Haber, a spokeswoman for LAUSD.



City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationculver citylos angeleslos angeles countylausdface maskcovid in childrencoronavirus pandemicstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rams ban ticket sales to 49ers fans in Bay area
Fire breaks out at Chipotle in downtown LA high-rise building
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in Inglewood
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Huntington Park standoff ends with man on roof in custody
Murdered mother's family demands justice for 2020 Venice Beach killing
French fashion icon Manfred Thierry Mugler dies at 73
Show More
How to use regular bills to boost your credit scores
VIDEO: Amazon driver comes face to face with bear during delivery
LAUSD to require students to wear non-cloth face masks starting Monday
Millions of at-home COVID tests at Monterey Park warehouse backlogged
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
More TOP STORIES News