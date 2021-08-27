Search for suspects underway after person shot at Westfield Culver City Mall

Search for suspects underway after person shot at Culver City mall

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A search for at least two suspects is underway after a person was shot at the Westfield Culver City Mall Thursday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. and was sparked by a fight between the two suspects and another person, resulting in the victim getting shot in the leg, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Aerial footage showed several police vehicles surrounding the area, and a SWAT truck also responded to the scene.

Culver City police asked the public to avoid the area.

Further details regarding the shooting, including exactly where at the mall shots were fired, were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

