LA County to stop using Curative tests after FDA warns of false negatives

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County will stop using a COVID-19 test produced by Curative that has been found to have a risk of false positive results.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an alert about Curative's COVID-19 test, saying that particularly if the test is not performed as authorized "there is a greater risk that the results of the test may not be accurate."Curative's test is used in sites throughout Los Angeles. The county says about 10% of the tests performed at county sites from Dec. 13 to Jan. 2 were Curative tests.The county said Sunday as a precaution it will stop using the Curative test at county-supported sites and will instead use a test by Fulgent Genetics.Curative, a diagnostic firm based in San Dimas, has defended its tests, issuing a statement recently: "Curative's test has been validated and is being offered during the pandemic under an Emergency Use Authorization, and is labeled with specific warnings, precautions and limitations that FDA reiterated in the safety communication,'' according to a statement from the company.County officials also noted any test may carry some risk of a false positive."All COVID-19 tests have a risk of false negative results, which means that you may test negative when you actually have COVID-19," the county noted."That is because the sensitivity depends on how well the sample was collected and the concentration of viral RNA in the sample. There is no reliable way to detect early infection, meaning that infection often spreads before symptoms develop. Nevertheless, PCR tests, including the Curative test, remain better at detecting disease than other tests, including rapid tests."