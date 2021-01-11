Dodger Stadium to halt COVID-19 testing, shift to vaccination site

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodger Stadium, the nation's largest COVID-19 testing site, will cease testing for the virus and shift to a massive vaccination site, the city announced Sunday.Testing operations at the stadium will end Monday, the city said. The site will be converted to vaccination by the end of the week, reaching an expected 12,000 vaccinations per day once it is fully operational."From early on in this pandemic, Dodger Stadium has been home base for our testing infrastructure, a vital part of our effort to track the spread of COVID-19, try to get ahead of outbreaks, and save lives," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "Vaccines are the surest route to defeating this virus and charting a course to recovery, so the City, County, and our entire team are putting our best resources on the field to get Angelenos vaccinated as quickly, safely, and efficiently as possible."City officials acknowledged closing the site will reduce the overall testing capability available in the region - but it will triple vaccine distribution. They noted the city continues to operate eight permanent and six mobile sites, and testing will be expanded at some of those existing sites.The city opened Dodger Stadium for COVID-19 testing in May 2020 and since then more than 1 million tests have been administered there.