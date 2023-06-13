LA City Councilman Curren Price charged with embezzlement, perjury, conflict of interest

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price was charged Tuesday with multiple counts of embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest, according to a spokesperson for the L.A. County district attorney's office.

The councilman was charged with 10 counts. Details about what prompted the charges were not immediately released.

The charges against Price, 72, are the latest political scandal to rock City Hall.

Former City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas was convicted earlier this year on federal corruption charges in a scheme in which prosecutors said he promised to help steer a multimillion-dollar government contract to USC if his son got a scholarship and a teaching job.

In January, former City Councilman Jose Huizar also pleaded guilty to taking $1.5 million in bribes from developers in a sweeping City Hall corruption case.

Price represents the 9th District, which includes most of South Los Angeles and Exposition Park, since 2013. He previously served in the state Assembly and state Senate.

A statement from Price's office said:

"We have not seen the charges filed against Councilmember Curren Price. It's highly unusual for charges like this to be brought up against a sitting City Councilmember without any prior notice or discussion.

Curren Price is a longstanding public servant who has given his life to the City of Los Angeles. He looks forward to defending himself once he's had an opportunity to address these charges."

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.