Customer arrested for assaulting McDonald's employee over straw

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida --
An argument over straws led to a customer assaulting a McDonald's cashier in Florida on New Year's Eve, police say.

Video shows Daniel Taylor lunging over the counter and grabbing employee Yasmine James because he was upset over the fast-food restaurant's straw policy.

The cashier fired off a flurry of punches to defend herself before the two were eventually separated.

Taylor soon left, but not before kicking another employee on his way out.

He was later arrested after another incident at a different location, being booked on two counts of simple battery.

McDonald's later released a statement saying its first priority is the safety of employees and customers.
