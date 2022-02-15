Couples get married for $14 on Valentine's Day at Cute Little Wedding Chapel in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Cute Little Wedding Chapel in Long Beach offered $14 weddings on Valentine's Day."Today we are booked pretty much the entire day. Almost every half hour today from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.," said Alan Katz, the presiding officiant.This is the fourth year the Cute Little Wedding Chapel has offered $14 weddings.Katz has been helping people tie the knot for 20 years and the process Monday was easy for couples to make it official."Some couples are coming with their marriage license. Other couples, they just step into our office and we are authorized agents of Los Angeles County and we issue them their license," Katz said.Newlyweds Stephanie and Brian Perez have been together for six years."I literally went out yesterday and bought this dress and we're super excited to make it official," said Stephanie Perez."I couldn't think of a better date after Valentine's Day and the Rams won the Super Bowl the day before which is great. The stars are aligning. It's perfect," said Brian Perez.Another surprise was the Helpful Honda crew.Two lucky couples at the chapel in Long Beach were given vouchers for their dream honeymoons."We're just kind of talking to people asking them, 'Hey what are your plans for your honeymoon?' Are they not planning to have a honeymoon? Do they want to go and can't afford it? Those are the type of people we're looking for," said Tami Horetski, who is part of the Helpful Honda crew.