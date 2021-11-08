COVID-19 vaccine

CVS locations across California now offering COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CVS offering COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- CVS is now providing vaccinations for children following the emergency approval of the shot for kids between 5 and 11 years old.

For Erika Adolphus' 8-year-old daughter Sabrina, it's another step closer to normalcy. While the third-grader is no fan of needles, she is joining the rest of her family by getting the vaccine at her local CVS on Sunday.

"She's nervous. She has a phobia for needles, but I told her that it's best for her," Adolphus said.

Last week, the Federal Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the OK to Pfizer's pediatric COVID vaccine for that age group.

For the Adolphus family, it will mean that Sabrina and her 12-year-old brother can do more things like visiting an indoor trampoline park again.

Q&A: What to know about COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5-11
EMBED More News Videos

Children ages 5-11 can now get Pfizer's pediatric COVID vaccine, one-third the dose of the adult vaccine, delivered in two shots, three weeks apart.



"We were just waiting for this to come through and we're just excited to get her vaccinated. We were holding back in a lot of stuff to do because we didn't want to expose her."

The CVS in Highland Park is one of 266 locations in California offering the shots for newly eligible children. Pharmacy staff at those locations are trained to specifically manage the pediatric version of the vaccines. Appointments can be made either online or through the app.

"We've taken the best of the best and they're certified immunizers ready to immunize children," said CVS district Manager Lucy Atalaryan. "We know what a difficult time this can be for both kids and parents."

Despite her nervousness, Sabrina received the first of the two doses she'lll need to be fully vaccinated.

"I will say don't worry, it's not going to hurt that much if you don't think about it," she said.

CVS says it plans to expand locations offering the pediatric vaccines as the federal government releases more doses.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshighland parklos angeleslos angeles countyfdacdcchildrencovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
COVID-19: Families double efforts to keep holiday celebrations safe
IE sees low vaccination rates for kids
LAUSD says nearly 80% of students met COVID vaccination deadline
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News