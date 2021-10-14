threat

Law enforcement agencies warn of cyberthreat to water and waste water systems

EMBED <>More Videos

White House wants companies to take ransomware seriously after attacks

Federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday warned of a potential cyberthreat to water and wastewater systems.

An alert sent by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the National Security Agency (NSA) warns that phishing campaigns, targeting outdated software and exploiting control systems could all be in play.

SEE ALSO: Port of Houston targeted by hackers believed to be with foreign government, authorities say

They outline some attacks on water systems, such as the August 2021 attack on a California wastewater system.

"The ransomware variant had been in the system for about a month and was discovered when three supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) servers displayed a ransomware message," the alert says.

RELATED: Department of Homeland Security mandates pipeline companies report breaches within 12 hours

Eric Goldstein, Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, warned that these ransomware battles aren't won on the day of the attack.

"Recent ransomware incidents and ongoing threats demonstrate why all critical infrastructure owners and operators should make cybersecurity a top priority," he said. "While vulnerabilities within the Water Sector are comparable to vulnerabilities observed across many other sectors, the criticality of water and wastewater infrastructure and recent intrusions impacting the sector reflect the need for continued focus and investment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
department of homeland securitycyberattackwaterepafbiu.s. & worldthreatsecurity
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THREAT
Sloane Stephens says she received threats after US Open loss
Dog muzzle mailed to TN vaccine manager
Lakewood violence threat may be 'swatting,' sheriff's officials say
Threats against Congress up dramatically from 2020: Capitol police
TOP STORIES
LA city leaders call on Ridley-Thomas to step down after indictment
Smuggler carries girl over border wall, abandons her in California
Robert Durst faces day of reckoning in murder of Susan Berman
Officer shot outside South LA police station; suspect, 14, in custody
NYPD officer kills woman after finding her with partner, police say
Family of victim in deadly West LA crash prepares for sentencing phase
Prince William: Before traveling to space, save the planet
Show More
Pomona Fairplex's emergency shelter closes for good next month
Why Not Us on ESPN produced by Chris Paul shifts focus to HBCUs
High-speed chase of DUI suspect ends in Long Beach
Moderna half-dose booster shot endorsed by FDA panel
Biden stresses need to vaccinate rest of America
More TOP STORIES News