Lockdown lifted at Whitney High School in Cerritos after 'potential threat'

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 5:59PM
CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- A high school in Cerritos was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a "potential threat."

Students and staff at Whitney High School were said to be safe as law enforcement agencies conducted their investigation on campus, according to an email sent from school officials to families.

Additional details about the threat that prompted the lockdown were not available, but it was lifted by 11 a.m.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

