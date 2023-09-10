Destination 23: Here are some of the new attractions, events coming to Disneyland Resort

From a new world-jumping vehicle at the Avengers Campus to new Star Wars additions, here's a sneak peek of some of the new attractions and events coming to Disneyland!

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- New and exciting attractions and events are coming to Disneyland Resort and some were revealed at this year's Destination D23, "the Biggest Disney Fan Event of the year."

D23, Disney's official fan club, saves some of the most significant company-wide announcements for its events. Here's what's in store for Disneyland.

New world-jump vehicle is coming to Avengers Campus

You read that correctly! A brand new world-jumping vehicle is coming to the Avengers Campus that will transport you into the Multiverse.

The ride vehicle will incorporate elements of Tony Stark's time-suits with Xandarian jump points and Wakandan technology.

Star Tours is getting a new addition next year

The fan favorite "Star Wars" ride will soon feature Ahsoka from the new original series "Star Wars: Ahsoka," which is streaming now on Disney+.

D23 coming to Anaheim

Next August, Disney will bring D23: The ULTIMATE Disney Fan Event to Anaheim! A kickoff celebration will be held at the Disneyland Resort but there will also be fun activities at Angel Stadium, the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center that same week.

Tickets for the event will go on sale next spring.

