Everything we know about 2022 D23 Expo, the ultimate Disney fan event

What is the D23 Expo?
D23 Expo is The Walt Disney Company's biennial fan convention. It features panel discussions and presentations that often contain first looks and major announcements tied to Disney's universe of films, television series, theme parks, consumer products and more. The weekend is packed with cosplay and shopping opportunities and other in-person experiences for Disney aficionados. Disney also uses the Expo to induct its class of Disney Legends, a lifetime achievement-style award.
Disney is expected to release more information about this year's D23 Expo events and programming closer to September. Here's what we know so far:
- The Mousequerade costume contest will return. It will be hosted by Nina West and judged by Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Eckstein and Ally Maki.
- The Walt Disney Archives team is curating an exhibit celebrating Disney's 100th anniversary.
- The Walt Disney Archives is restoring Walt Disney's Grumman Gulfstream I company airplane and will transport it to Anaheim for an exhibit sponsored by Amazon.
More information about this year's D23 Expo is available on the D23 website.
When is D23 Expo in 2022?
The 2022 D23 Expo is scheduled to take place Sept. 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California. It will happen as The Walt Disney Company prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023.
The event last took place in 2019. The 2021 Expo was bumped a year due to the pandemic.
How much do D23 Expo tickets cost this year?
For 2022, D23 Gold Members will pay $89 for a one-day ticket and $229 for a three-day pass. General members will pay $99 for one-day tickets and $279 for a three-day pass. Reduced pricing is available for children.
There's also a limited quantity of Gold Member preferred seating passes available for $899.
Tickets will go on sale on D23Expo.com at 3 p.m. ET | noon PT on Thursday, Jan. 20. Visa cardholders will have an exclusive presale option the day prior.
VIDEO: Looking back at 2019 D23 Expo
