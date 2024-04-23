Getty House intruder was 'targeting' Mayor Karen Bass, according to Gascón

The intruder who broke in to Getty House knew it was the home of Mayor Karen Bass and was "targeting" her, District Attorney George Gascón said.

The intruder who broke in to Getty House knew it was the home of Mayor Karen Bass and was "targeting" her, District Attorney George Gascón said.

The intruder who broke in to Getty House knew it was the home of Mayor Karen Bass and was "targeting" her, District Attorney George Gascón said.

The intruder who broke in to Getty House knew it was the home of Mayor Karen Bass and was "targeting" her, District Attorney George Gascón said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The intruder who broke in to Getty House knew it was the home of Mayor Karen Bass and was "targeting" her, District Attorney George Gascón said Tuesday.

Gascón announced the filing of felony charges against suspect Ephraim Matthew Hunter, 29, of Los Angeles that could land him more than 13 years in prison if convicted.

"We believe he was targeting the mayor," Gascón said. He declined to provide details, including whether the suspect intended to harm the mayor.

Bass was home at the time of the break-in Sunday around 6:40 a.m. along with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchild.

Hunter allegedly shattered the rear glass door at the official mayoral residence, cutting himself with glass in the process and leaving bloodstains throughout the house, the DA said. The damage to the door was estimated at $5,000 to $10,000.

Suspect in Getty House break-in served time for 2015 attack in Massachusetts

His actions indicated he knew the mayor was home and was looking for her, Gascón said.

Police responded quickly after the glass was broken and took him into custody within minutes.

Hunter is facing felony charges that include residential burglary with a person present and vandalism. He is currently being held on $100,000 bail.