Suspect arrested in break-in at Mayor Bass' home served 7 years in prison for 2015 attack

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man accused of breaking into the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Sunday morning previously served seven years in prison for a 2015 attack, court records show.

The LAPD identified the suspect as Ephraim Matthew Hunter, 29, of Los Angeles. He was being held on $100,000 bail, according to jail records from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

The break-in was reported around 6:40 a.m. at the Getty House - the official residence of the city's mayor - in Hancock Park, according to Bass' office.

Hunter allegedly broke in through a window, triggering an alarm. LAPD officers responded and quickly took the suspect into custody without incident. Bass was home when the intruder broke in, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

In 2015, Hunter and three others were accused of beating a man with a hammer inside a van in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. He was facing several charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Court records show Hunter was convicted of multiple charges and spent seven years behind bars.

Bass, speaking to reporters during a budget briefing Monday morning, again thanked officers for their quick response.

"I just want to thank the Los Angeles Police Department again for responding to the incident at the Getty House yesterday," Bass said Monday. "Investigations are ongoing, so I won't have any further comment at this moment. But again, I want to thank the Los Angeles Police Department for their work."

Bass added that she and her family are fine. She said very little about the break-in despite several questions from reporters.

It's unclear if the mayor was targeted or if the home was randomly chosen.

In 2022 when she was still a member of Congress and running for mayor, two men broke into her Baldwin Vista home and stole a pair of handguns. One man was sentenced to nearly two years behind bars and the other to almost three years.

City News Service contributed to this report.