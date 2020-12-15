Trader Joe's shooting: DA says officers acted lawfully, won't be charged in employee Mely Corado's death

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Two Los Angeles police officers who engaged in a 2018 gunfight with a suspect outside a Silver Lake Trader Joe's market, with a police bullet striking and killing an assistant store manager, acted lawfully and will not be charged with a crime, according to a report released Tuesday by the District Attorney's Office.

The prosecution assessment of the police shooting of Melyda "Mely" Corado is dated Nov. 30, about a week prior to new District Attorney George Gascon being sworn into office.

It was not immediately clear if Gascon - who has vowed to take a harder stance on law enforcement shootings - plans to review the case.

The incident happened July 21, 2018.

Police say it started when a man shot his own grandmother during a family dispute in South Los Angeles. Police chased after the suspect and exchanged gunfire and he then ran into the Trader Joe's in Silver Lake where Corado worked.

Corado was struck in the gunfight and authorities later determined the fatal bullets were fired by officers.

The Los Angeles Police Commission later ruled the officers acted within policy in returning fire.

Corado's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the LAPD.

