Trader Joe's shooting: DA says officers acted lawfully, won't be charged in employee Mely Corado's death

The prosecution assessment of the police shooting of Melyda "Mely" Corado is dated Nov. 30, about a week prior to new District Attorney George Gascon being sworn into office.
It was not immediately clear if Gascon - who has vowed to take a harder stance on law enforcement shootings - plans to review the case.
The incident happened July 21, 2018.
Police say it started when a man shot his own grandmother during a family dispute in South Los Angeles. Police chased after the suspect and exchanged gunfire and he then ran into the Trader Joe's in Silver Lake where Corado worked.
Corado was struck in the gunfight and authorities later determined the fatal bullets were fired by officers.
The Los Angeles Police Commission later ruled the officers acted within policy in returning fire.
Corado's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the LAPD.
