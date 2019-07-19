'Mely forever': Family of woman killed in Silver Lake Trader Joe's shootout reflects 1 year later

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3845655" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A funeral service was held for slain Trader Joe's assistant manager Melyda "Mely" Corado, on Sunday in the Hollywood Hills.

SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- On Friday, July 21st, nearly one year ago, Melyda "Mely" Corado was fatally struck by a bullet fired from an LAPD officer's gun, as police exchanged fire with a suspect outside a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake.The close-knit Corado family had already been hit by tragedy some years before. Mely's brother, Alberto Corado, Jr., said that his sister was a source of strength for him when their mother died of cancer when they were just young children."We were three, from little to grown-ups," said her father Alberto Corado. "People knew us. We would visit the same restaurants, the same parks, the same places, together. Now we are not three anymore."Now, Mely's father and his son, Alberto Jr., have only each other.The two sat down with Eyewitness News' Miriam Hernandez nearly one year after the 27-year-old's death to talk about the heartbreak, love and pain they live with in her absence.Both describe Mely as a person who loved life, and was very funny."She would always try to make me laugh and we would always make fun of each other," said Alberto Corado.Corado Jr. said Mely was really proud to work as a manager for Trader Joe's."She wasn't a movie star. She wasn't famous. She was as regular as they come. A Hispanic girl from the San Fernando Valley," he said.As the family continues to mourn Mely, they hope to keep her memory alive.There will be a candlelight vigil and celebration Sunday at 4 p.m. for the life of Mely Corado at the Silver Lake Community Church.Those in attendance will walk to the Trader Joe's on Hyperion Avenue following the service."From this day that this happened, our only purpose has been and will be, to make Mely live forever. That's what we want. That is our motto. And ensure everything we do is 'Mely forever.'"