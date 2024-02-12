3 homes in Dana Point threatened after portion of cliffside gives way

AIR7 HD was over Dana Point where the remnants of a large chunk of land under homes could be seen sitting at the base of the cliff.

AIR7 HD was over Dana Point where the remnants of a large chunk of land under homes could be seen sitting at the base of the cliff.

AIR7 HD was over Dana Point where the remnants of a large chunk of land under homes could be seen sitting at the base of the cliff.

AIR7 HD was over Dana Point where the remnants of a large chunk of land under homes could be seen sitting at the base of the cliff.

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- Three large homes in Dana Point are in danger of falling into the ocean after a cliffside gave way over the weekend.

The estate-style homes all sit along Scenic Drive. AIR7 HD was over the area where the remnants of a large chunk of land could be seen sitting at the base of the cliff.

The Orange County Fire Authority said it did not receive any calls about the landslide. It's unclear if anybody has been evacuated.

This comes not long after heavy rains saturated the region and led to countless landslides and mudslides across Southern California.