Security guard fatally beaten outside Hollywood nightclub identified as father of 2 from Compton

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The security guard who was beaten to death during an altercation outside a popular nightclub in Hollywood was identified as a young father of two children from Compton, Eyewitness News has learned.

Daniel Sandifer, 32, was killed in the early morning hours on Sunday outside the Dragonfly club near Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue.

Investigators said Sandifer was working at the nightclub as a security guard when a group of up to 11 people confronted him. Witnesses reported the confrontation turned violent when the group began to beat and stomp Sandifer once he fell to the ground.

The young father was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

"He just didn't deserve this, a dad of two girls," said a friend of Sandifer who wished to remain anonymous. "He deserved none of this. Good dude ... good guy, loved him as a person, family-oriented man."

Sandifer's father spoke with Eyewitness News as he was visiting a growing memorial near the crime scene on Monday. He did not wish to speak on-camera but said Sandifer was his first-born son.

Meanwhile, many are still in shock.

"It was brutal. That shouldn't have happened," said another friend who spoke to ABC7. "They should have just let it go, walked away. He had a life. He had two kids to go home to. Now he can't see his kids no more."

Homicide detectives are now asking for anyone who may have seen or recorded the incident to come forward.

"We know that oftentimes people will record these types of incidents on their cellphone. We would encourage them to share that with us as it can help bring a sense of justice to this person's family," said Detective Samuel Marullo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD's West Bureau Homicide at 213-382-9470. No arrests have been made, and a motive for the violent confrontation has not been disclosed.