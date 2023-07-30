1 dead after altercation outside Hollywood nightclub, 9 suspects outstanding, police say

Police are investigating a deadly altercation outside a popular nightclub in Hollywood that involved several suspects.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly altercation outside a popular nightclub in Hollywood that involved several suspects.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday outside the Dragonfly club near Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say some sort of fight broke out between a victim and a large group. The LAPD believes that the victim was physically assaulted by about nine suspects. A security guard was somehow involved but it's unclear if they were injured or not.

At least one person, only identified as a man, was taken to the hospital where they later died.

All nine suspects fled from the scene. No arrests have been made and additional details about the altercation were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.