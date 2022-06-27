celebrity

'Partridge Family' actor Danny Bonaduce opens up about battling mystery illness

At first, Bonaduce thought he had a stroke.
By Zohreen Shah via GMA
EMBED <>More Videos

Danny Bonaduce talks about battling mystery illness

LOS ANGELES -- Danny Bonaduce has been open about his journey with alcoholism and other personal struggles. Now, after a major health scare, he's sharing more of his story.

"The Partridge Family" star spoke to "Good Morning America" about his battle with a mystery illness that began in April when his wife Amy first noticed his speech was off and called for help immediately.

"I couldn't walk at all. I couldn't balance. I couldn't do anything like that," Bonaduce said. "She looked really nervous. And she said, 'You're not saying words, you're not speaking English,' which of course is preposterous to me."

He continued, "We call an ambulance and [it] took me to the hospital where I remained for the first five days and remember very little of it."


Photo of American TV sitcom family, "The Partridge Family," posed circa., 1970. (Gab Archive/Redferns via Getty Images, FILE)


The illness led the star to take medical leave from his Seattle-based radio show. He told his social media followers in a post: "I'm still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I do know is, I need some time to focus on my health."

Despite undergoing hospitalization and testing, doctors never got any conclusive answers, even after they had ruled out a stroke, Bonaduce said.

"I couldn't walk. I couldn't keep my balance. I slurred really badly," he said. "I was afraid of everything. I was afraid of my stairs for God's sake -- I was hoping for a diagnosis but did not get one."



It's not the first time the actor has battled health issues.
In a reality show filmed by the actor, "Breaking Bonaduce," he and his former wife opened up about his addiction problems.

"I've lived kind of a hard and fast life. And that's how I think the people think of me: 'Danny Bonaduce, nothing good can ever come of him,'" he said.


Danny Bonaduce at Parsippany Hilton on Oct. 28, 2017, in Parsippany, N.J. (Bobby Bank/Getty Images, FILE)


Now sober, Bonaduce has finally returned to work after two months and said he hopes he can convince fans to take better care of their own health.

"There was nothing that said this was gonna happen. Take time to consider your health and what you're doing. Pay attention," he said.

Bonaduce added that he's grateful for the massive outpouring of love he's received.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmysterycelebrityillnessu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CELEBRITY
Hailey Bieber's recently launched skin care company is being sued
Jury finds Cosby sexually abused teen, orders him to pay $500K
'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik tests positive for COVID: 'It's no joke'
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
TOP STORIES
More protests against abortion ruling expected in downtown LA Monday
'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin shoved by LAPD during protest
Body of 9-year-old drowning victim recovered in Lake Elsinore
Newsom, California lawmakers reach tentative deal on gas tax rebate
Gov. Newsom, state leaders announce agreement on 2022-23 CA budget
Heat advisory in effect for most of SoCal until Monday night
Video shows man apparently beaten during street takeover in South LA
Show More
SCOTUS sides with football coach who wanted to pray on the field
8 ejected after wild brawl between Angels, Mariners in Anaheim
LA County sees rise in COVID hospitalizations
At least 730 flights canceled across US on Sunday
Rep. Miller calls Roe decision 'victory for white life' at rally
More TOP STORIES News