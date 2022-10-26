Woman testifies against Danny Masterson, describes alleged rapes in 2001

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor Danny Masterson's trial on accusations of rape continued on Tuesday.

A Scientologist called to the witness stand appeared to suddenly change his story, with the judge calling him "purposely evasive."

The court also heard from Masterson's ex-girlfriend, one of three women accusing Masterson of rape.

All three of Masterson's accusers were members of the Church of Scientology at the time they say they were raped, but have since left. Masterson remains a member. Judge Charlaine Olmedo said before the trial that she would not allow Scientology to become a de facto defendant, but would allow limited discussion of it.

