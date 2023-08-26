Actor Danny Trejo celebrates 55 years of sobriety: 'I've done this one day at a time'

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Danny Trejo is celebrating 55 years of being "clean and sober."

"I'm 55 years clean and sober today by the grace of God!" Trejo wrote Wednesday on social media.

The "From Dusk Till Dawn" and "Machete" star, 79, also shared in his post a message to others struggling with addiction.

"I've done this one day at a time, and for anyone out there struggling YOU CAN TOO!" Trejo wrote.

Along with his message, Trejo posted a photo of himself with a big smile, dressed in Los Angeles Rams gear.

Several of Trejo's colleagues congratulated the actor in the comments section, including Tatum O'Neal and David Arquette.