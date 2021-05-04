Education

Huntington Park student makes Ivy League dreams come true with acceptance to Dartmouth College

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Huntington Park student makes Ivy League dreams come true

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California student's dream of going to Dartmouth College has come true. Giselle Curiel will be the first of her siblings to attend college, and she is heading to the Ivy League school to study medicine.

She appeared shocked when she found out she was accepted - a moment that was captured on video.

Curiel put in a lot of hard work to realize her dream of attending the prestigious Ivy League school. And yes, she had help. The AltaMed Health Services Foundation's youth program was instrumental in helping Curiel reach her academic goals.

"What's unique about AltaMed Youth Champions is that it really teaches you things that aren't taught in school, but that I think that are essential to life after high school and just being an adult," Curiel said. "Things such as finances, accountability and personal growth."

Curiel is a senior at the Huntington Park Institute of Applied Medicine. Part of the Altamed Youth Champions program she joined that stuck with her were the guest speakers, which included architects and NASA engineers.

MORE | Coachella Valley teen defies odds with acceptance to Harvard University
EMBED More News Videos

A Coachella Valley student, who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants, defied the odds after being accepted into one of the most esteemed universities in the country.



Curiel is the daughter of immigrant parents. Growing up in South L.A., she'll be the first of her siblings to attend college.

So why medicine? Curiel's mother dealt with serious health issues that put a financial strain on her family.

"I think that's what pushed me even more to want to have a career in medicine and want to be a doctor and also try my best to make a change, and just make health care more affordable for everybody, especially for families like mine," she said.

So in a few years, Dr. Giselle Curiel plans on returning to her neighborhood to do just that.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsouth los angeleslos angeles countyhuntington parkhigh schoolcollege
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News