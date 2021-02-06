Dashcam video shows thief speed away after smashing victims' rear windshield, stealing bag

The incident happened around 4:30p.m. on Friday.
Alex Mehregan, the motorist whose camera recorded the brazen theft, said he was about to get on an onramp, heading east on I-80. There, he witnessed someone get out of a Honda Accord and smash the rear window of a Prius.
The thief pulled a bag out of the trunk of the Prius, jumped back into the Accord and drove off.
KGO-TV's Dion Lim spoke to the victims of the robbery, a married couple who are from Iran. The husband, Ben said they are real estate photographers and were on a shoot near Dolores Park.
Ben, the driver of the Prius, said his wife, Marsha, noticed someone following them after the shoot.
The couple said about $7,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen. They said they have not seen anything like this before.
They have filed a police report.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to e-mail the couple at info@homeshots.us.