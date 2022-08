David Ambroz shares experience with homelessness, foster care in 'A Place Called Home'

David Ambroz joined us live on ABC7 to talk about his book, "A Place Called Home."

It's a sad and unfortunate reality in America: There are millions of children right now experiencing homelessness. But it's not where you start, it's where you finish.

David Ambroz grew up homeless for years and in foster care, but he was able to overcome and rise within the Walt Disney Company, and was even honored by President Barack Obama.

He joined us live on ABC7 to talk about his book about his experiences, "A Place Called Home."