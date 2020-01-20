Arts & Entertainment

Folk singer David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida

Folk singer-songwriter David Olney died on Saturday after suffering an apparent heart attack during a performance in Florida, according to a statement on his website. He was 71.

Amy Rigby, who was also on stage with Olney at the 30A Songwriters Festival, shared his passing on Facebook saying:

"Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized and shut his eyes," Rigby wrote. "Scott Miller had the presence of mind to say we needed to revive him. Doctors in the audience and 30A folks were all working so hard to get him to come to."


Olney's website describes him as a key member of Nashville's music community. He moved to Nashville after studying English at the University of North Carolina.

The website says his music was recorded by other notable musicians such as Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.

Olney is survived by his wife and two children, according to the statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnashvillefloridafloridauncmusic newsobituaryfolk music
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News