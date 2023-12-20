WATCH LIVE

ABC7's David Ono named News Anchor of the Year by Broadcast & Cable

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 11:41PM
Our America: Defining Courage | Watch the full episode
"Our America: Defining Courage" dives into the legacy and legend of the Nisei soldiers from WWII, one of the greatest fighting units in American military history.
KABC

ABC7's David Ono has been named News Anchor of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable.

The publication noted David's work on the production of "Defining Courage" about the Japanese American Nisei soldiers during World War II. The innovative show "has sold out more than a dozen shows, features live music (with lyrics by Ono), historic film footage and eyewitness interviews."

In addition, Broadcasting & Cable also highlighted David's reports on the Lahaina wildfire.

"Ono spent seven hours and covered 14 miles hiking and then recording, navigating downed power lines and other hazards ... he had provided some of the earliest news footage and reporting of the tragedy."

Congratulations to David on the honor!

