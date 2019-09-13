Day care workers accused of standing by while children bullied 5-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Two Ohio day care workers are accused of standing by while children bullied a 5-year-old girl.

Joshua Tennant, 27 and Emma Dietrich, 31, have been charged with child endangerment.

The Aug. 13 incident at the Worthington Learning Center was caught on camera.

According to Columbus police, the video shows the older students grabbing, pulling, dragging, swinging and "bullying" the girl. Police said the video shows the girl tried to get away, but the other students grabbed her and held her down.

Police said the video shows Dietrich and Tennant sitting at a table and watching the "bullying" without any attempt to stop the older children.

The girl was visibly frightened, with her eyes closed as she tried to curl into the fetal position.

At one point, Tennant picked up the 5-year-old girl by her right ankle and left leg and carried her upside down, placing her back on a rug near the children who had been bullying her, police said.

Columbus police said, "This case remains an ongoing investigation. While we are protecting the identity of the 5-year-old victim, we want to share with you the severity of what little girl endured in a learning center. "

Court documents state both Dietrich and Tennant allowed the incident to happen as a form of discipline. Police have not released the video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child abusebullyingu.s. & worlddaycare
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
'Resident Evil' stunt double sues producers over on-set crash
Big rig crash shuts down NB 5 Fwy lanes in Anaheim
Mother charged with killing 7-month-old son in Lancaster
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
CA may trim prison sentences for repeat non-violent offenders
Show More
Wildlife experts concerned over SoCal's mountain lion population
9/11 baby weighs 9 pounds, 11 ounces
LAX to build largest-ever car-rental facility by 2023
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
Las Vegas nail salon offering CBD-infused pedicures
More TOP STORIES News