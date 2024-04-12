Daymond John of 'Shark Tank' offering reward in Santa Fe Springs hit-and-run

Daymond John is offering a reward to help find the hit-and-run driver who killed Samir Patel, CEO of Santa Fe Springs-based OxyHealth.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A grieving Southern California family is searching for justice - and now one of the stars of "Shark Tank" is offering his assistance.

Daymond John is offering a reward and asking the public for help finding whoever killed a fellow entrepreneur.

Samir Patel was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Fe Springs on July 2, 2023 just steps from his business, OxyHealth.

It was around 1 a.m. and he had just gone outside for a walk, his son, Dr. Mayur Patel, recalled.

"He had gone for a casual walk. When he was crossing the road, unfortunately there was - whether it was a drunk driver we're really not sure, the police still don't know - but somebody had run a red light and didn't bother stopping. They hit him and they just kept going," Mayur said.

Whittier police say the driver was in a silver or gray four-door small SUV or hatchback with black window tint.

Daymond John is a client of OxyHealth, which specializes in portable hyperbaric chambers, and he is an acquaintance of the Patels.

"His son and his family not only have to deal with the loss and no closure, but they have to hopefully try to carry on his legacy," John said. "And that's something very hard to prepare for."

John, one of the shark investors on the ABC reality show, is joining with the family to offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. He's using his social media following to spread the word.

Mayur Patel is now left to run his father's pioneering business, which was founded in 1996 and revolutionized portable hyperbaric chambers used in traumatic brain injuries, sports medicine and anti-aging.

But his focus now is just as much on finding justice for his father. He's hoping someone who knows something will do the right thing.

"If I had a friend who had done something like this, I'd definitely would be guiding them in the right direction," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Esteban Medina with the Whittier Police Department at (562)-567-9259 or email emedina@cityofwhittier.org

"Shark Tank" is aired by ABC, the parent network of this station.