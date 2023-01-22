Daytona Beach shooting: Woman shoots, kills terminally ill husband at Florida hospital

A woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband at Advent Medical Center and confined herself to the room before being taken into custody by police.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- A woman is in custody Saturday after she allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband at a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida Saturday, according to police.

Daytona Beach police responded to Advent Health Hospital Saturday for calls of a person shot.

Police said they arrived at the scene and found the woman confined in his room.

Officers evacuated staff and patients that were near the room and said the woman is not a threat to the staff or patients. No other injuries have been reported, according to WFTV.

After negotiating with a woman, police said they were able to take her into custody.